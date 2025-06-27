BJP dividing people by misusing God’s name, AIADMK aiding it: CM Stalin

“You screen video insulting leaders like them. And a group running a party in the name of Anna (Annadurai) is watching this with folded hands,” he alleged, in a veiled reference to the Lord Murugan devotees’ conference organised recently by Hindu Munnani in Madurai where a video showing the three leaders in poor light was played in the presence of a few former ministers and senior leaders of the AIADMK. He said that while the BJP is talking about threat to religion in TN in the presence of the AIADMK, the real threat was to the BJP’s alliance.

“Those who failed to grow their party through missed-calls (sic) are now misusing the name of God for political gains,” he alleged, referring to the BJP’s membership drive in the past which attracted criticism from opposition parties that alleged that anyone who dialled a phone number given by the party were considered as enrolled. He pointed out that since the DMK came to power in 2021, consecrations have been done for 3,000 temples, while `84 crore has been allotted for renovation of churches and mosques.

Alleging that the AIADMK had mortgaged the party with the BJP, he said that the people of TN should not allow them to mortgage the entire state as well in the future. TN and its people who have self-respect will teach a lesson to those who are against Tamils and those who are aiding them, the CM said, adding that the DMK would return to power, not only in 2026, but also in 2031 and 2036.

He said that the rousing welcome people gave him throughout his travel was a proof of the welfare measures implemented by the government.