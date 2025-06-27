Kashmiri doctor facing bias at Kovai hospital: J&K students

COIMBATORE: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Thursday wrote to CM MK Stalin seeking his intervention in an alleged religious discrimination against a Muslim doctor from Kashmir at a private hospital in the city.

The letter said the 31-year-old doctor from Srinagar in Kashmir was allotted a seat for nephrology at a private medical college hospital in Coimbatore after the NEET-SS second counselling round conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). He was allegedly asked to shave his beard and sign a policy document that prohibited him from sporting a beard, a condition which he said contradicted his religious obligations as a practicing Muslim.

The association further condemned the incident as a clear violation of the right to religious freedom. “This incident threatens to tarnish that legacy and sends a disturbing message,” said Nasir Khuehanmi, national convenor of the association.

The student, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that he had approached the college for admission on June 17 and was forced to remove his beard. This forced him to return to Srinagar. “They said it was the hospital policy. However, I went there for studies through counselling and not for a job interview. As I felt it would not be possible to continue the studies with this mental pressure, I returned to my native,” he said.

Meanwhile, the hospital management said they have a protocol for staff and students which stipulates a clean shave. However individuals who follow religious beliefs are allowed to sport trimmed beard.