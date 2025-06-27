Will always uphold Anna’s legacy: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Joining issue with Chief Minister M K Stalin’s charge that the AIADMK had mortgaged the name of Dravidian icon Arignar Anna, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday asked whether Stalin and the DMK have any locus standi to utter the name of Anna. He also said the AIADMK would not relinquish its connection with Anna, not even for a moment.

Earlier in the day, speaking at a public function at Tirupathur, the CM criticised the screening of “disgraceful” videos about great leaders at the Murugan Maanadu, and said that those from the AIADMK, which has Anna in their party name, at the conference remained a mute spectator and mortgaged the name of Anna.

“Today, they have mortgaged their party. Tomorrow, we should not allow them to mortgage Tamil Nadu,” Stalin added.

Reacting to this, Palaniswami said since former CM M Karunanidhi “had destroyed the principles of Anna”, the late leader M G Ramachandran launched the AIADMK to safeguard the noble principles of Anna. “We will not relinquish the legacy of the great scholar and statesman Anna,” he added.

Palaniswami said starting from Katchatheevu to Cauvery, it was the DMK which mortgaged the rights of TN. “The self-respecting people of TN will most certainly oust the double-faced DMK in 2026!” he added.

Palaniswami also promised the people of TN that he would restore peace, prosperity, development, and the rights of the state, “which have been lost due to the DMK”, in 2026. “This is my first electoral promise to the people of TN,” he added.