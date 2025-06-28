Aruppukottai temple gets three-metre-tall mechanical elephant

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Offering a “humane alternative” to the traditional use of live elephants, animal welfare organisation ‘People for Cattle in India’ (PFCI) on Friday presented Gaja, a three-metre-tall mechanical elephant weighing about 800 kilograms, to the Ashtalinga Athisesha Selva Vinayagar and Ashtabhuja Athisesha Varahi Amman temples -- which are located on the same premises -- in Aruppukottai of the district. The mechanical elephant was sponsored by actress Trisha Krishnan.

"Gaja is set to participate in temple rituals, offering a humane alternative to the traditional use of live elephants. The move aligns with a growing trend across southern India, where temples adopt mechanical elephants to uphold cultural practices while ensuring animal welfare," the NGO stated.

Arun Prasanna, founder of PFCI, said that introducing mechanical elephants in temple rituals is a meaningful step towards ending the suffering of temple elephants while preserving the sanctity of cultural and spiritual practices. "Gaja showcases that devotion and dignity, for all living beings can coexist beautifully," Arun further said, adding that they drew inspiration from PETA India's introduction of mechanical elephants.

Highlighting the plight of elephants that suffer from injuries, malnutrition, lack of veterinary care and the psychological trauma of isolation and confinement, Arun said that in such distressing conditions, some pachyderms become aggressive, leading to tragic outcomes. He hence urgently called for compassionate and state-of-the-art alternatives that respect both animals and tradition.