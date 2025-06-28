Bar supplier held for beating drunk man to death

COIMBATORE: Sulur police arrested a Tasmac bar employee on Friday, altering the charges to murder from what was earlier filed as a case of suspicious death in Coimbatore district. During the investigation, the accused M Dharmar, confessed to beating a 25-year-old man to death on Sunday night after the latter initiated a drunken brawl at the bar.



The deceased K Kavinraj (25) of Mettur was staying at Sengodagoundenpudur near Sulur with his friends. He had completed his ITI course and was working as a technical staff at a private firm in Kurumbapalayam.



On Sunday, in a drunken state, Kavinraj created a ruckus inside the bar attached to the Tasmac outlet at Kurumbapalayam. Bar supplier Dharmar (27) of Ramanathapuram district intervened and tried to pacify Kavinraj.



The latter refused to cooperate and physically assaulted Dharmar. Dharmar allegedly retaliated by hitting Kavinraj with a stone on his head and kicking him in his neck and chest.



Due to the impact of the assault, Kavinraj fell to the floor. He was then taken to his room by locals. On Monday, he was found dead in his room. As there were no external injuries, his roommates claimed he could have died of intoxication. Sulur police, who sent the body for postmortem, booked it as a case of suspicious death.



However, the postmortem report revealed that he died due to internal injuries caused by the assault. The police retrieved CCTV camera footage from the bar, where they identified Dharmar.



During the investigation, he confessed to the crime. Based on his statement and findings, the police on Thursday altered the case with murder charges and arrested him. He was remanded to judicial custody, and further investigation is underway.