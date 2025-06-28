Five years on, Tiruchy museum renovation still in limbo

TIRUCHY: The State Archaeology Department started renovation of Rani Mangammal’s Darbar Hall, which acts as the government museum, started five years ago, but very little progress has been made so far.

The museum was relocated from Cantonment to the Darbar Hall in 1998. Historians expressed concerns that hundreds of invaluable artefacts – ranging from stone sculptures and coins to palm-leaf manuscripts – that are cramped up in a single room to facilitate the renovation work could get irrevocably damaged without adequate protective measures.

The State Archaeology Department approached the Union government with a proposal to restore the building, built in the 16th century by King Chokkanatha Nayak, after frescoes and decorative elements began to fade and in some places disappeared entirely.

In response, the union government sanctioned Rs 3.75 crore under the Museum Grants Scheme in 2019 to renovate the hall. The first phase included cementing and interior painting, which were completed. However, due to the COVID-19 lock downs, the work came to a halt, and has not resumed.

Open-air exhibits are particularly at risk. Several rare sculptures and historical objects, including a four-foot-tall Buddha statue, a 10th-century Mahaveer sculpture, 14th-century Pallava artefacts, an East India Company cannon, and idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, are exposed to the elements.

Dr R Kalaikovan, director of the Dr Rajamanickanar Historical Research Centre, said his team had handed over 16 granite sculptures, including those of Buddha, Mahaveer, and Chola-period artefacts, to the museum. “All the sculptures and artefacts must be preserved properly so this historical legacy can be passed on to future generations. If timely action is not taken, we risk losing our history,” he warned.

Kalaikovan stressed that there is ample space around the hall for expansion and urged the district administration to allocate land within the premises for protective storage and display. He also opposed the proposal to shift the museum to Panjapur. “The current location is ideal, surrounded by schools and colleges. Since the land is already government-owned, there’s no need to relocate. Even the Madras Museum was expanded at its original site,” he added.

Speaking to P Manimuthu, Curator of the Government Museum, told TNIE, “We are waiting for funds to be released by the government. Once the funds are sanctioned, the work will be completed. We have already submitted the request.”