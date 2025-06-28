TN govt cancels permission for expansion of textile washing plant on banks of Bhavani river

ERODE: The state government has cancelled permission for the establishment of a textile washing plant, planned at a cost of Rs 500 crore on the banks of the Bhavani River in Erode district, after farmers continuously protested the move.



Sources said a private group had applied to the state government to set up a textile washing plant under the guise of expansion, based on the license of a small factory that already existed there, on the banks of the Bhavani near Kodiveri Dam in Akkaraikodiveri village. Subsequently, on November 26, 2024, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of the Tamil Nadu government granted permission for the 'expansion' of this plant.



However, farmers feared that this plant would pollute the river. Therefore, farmers from various parts of Erode were staging protests urging the state government to cancel permission for this plant. On March 27, 2025, the farmers met Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and S Muthusamy in person regarding this.



Following this, the government formed a committee to review permission for the plant. Subsequently, the state government has now cancelled permission for the expansion of the plant.



Secretary of Environment, Climate Change in the forest department Supriya Sahu, in her order, dated June 10, said, "In the circumstances stated by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) chairperson, the orders issued in the G.O. (dated November 26, 2024) are hereby cancelled."



Farmers in Erode district have welcomed this move by the state government. President of Kodiveri Dam-Bhavani River Irrigation Farmers Association Subi Thalapathi, said, "The state government has now cancelled permission given to Sri Bhavani Textiles Processors Private Limited. On behalf of the farmers, we thank the government for this. We also thank Gobichettipalayam MLA KA Sengottaiyan, who raised his voice for the farmers in this matter."



Further, he said, "Earlier, a small dyeing factory had already functioned in the area since 1984. But due to non-compliance with guidelines, the power supply to the plant was disconnected. Then the plant did not operate, and its buildings were also demolished. In this context, Sri Bhavani Textiles Processors Private Limited was planning to set up a large-scale dyeing and washing plant for Rs 500 crore at the same location, keeping the old license of that plant."