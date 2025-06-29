Dad acting like a child due to old age, ties with BJP had his nod: Anbumani

CHENNAI/VILLUPURAM: In perhaps the first open reproach against the recent actions of PMK founder S Ramadoss, party president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said his father has become a child in the past five years due to old age.

According to party sources, Anbumani, who spoke candidly at a closed-door meeting of the party’s social media functionaries in Sholinganallur, refuted his father’s claims that the decision to ally with the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha election was taken without his full knowledge.

“If Ayya had expressed a preference for joining the AIADMK-led alliance, I would have honoured that decision too,” Anbumani reportedly said, while stressing that the alliance with BJP was formed after Ramadoss’s approval. Without taking names, he also accused three individuals of “taking advantage” of his father at the moment for their personal gains and steering the party in the wrong direction by creating confusion.