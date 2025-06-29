V P Ramalingam’s unopposed rise as Puducherry BJP chief signals consolidation ahead of 2026 polls

PUDUCHERRY: Amid a strategic reshuffle of ministers and nominated MLAs in Puducherry, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to appoint V P Ramalingam as its new State President, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Ramalingam, who resigned as a nominated MLA on Friday, was the sole candidate to file a nomination for the post on Sunday, paving the way for his unopposed election.

“His nomination has been accepted after scrutiny. The formal appointment would be announced by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh during his visit to Puducherry on Monday,” said M K Akhilan, State Returning Officer, BJP Puducherry.

Aged 63, Ramalingam is the Managing Director of the Sri Sabthagiri Group of Companies and joined the BJP in 2021. He was subsequently nominated as an MLA following the formation of the AINRC-BJP government.