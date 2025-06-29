V P Ramalingam’s unopposed rise as Puducherry BJP chief signals consolidation ahead of 2026 polls

PUDUCHERRY: Amid a strategic reshuffle of ministers and nominated MLAs in Puducherry, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to appoint V P Ramalingam as its new State President, ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Ramalingam, who resigned as a nominated MLA on Friday, was the sole candidate to file a nomination for the post on Sunday, paving the way for his unopposed election.
“His nomination has been accepted after scrutiny. The formal appointment would be announced by BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh during his visit to Puducherry on Monday,” said M K Akhilan, State Returning Officer, BJP Puducherry.
Aged 63, Ramalingam is the Managing Director of the Sri Sabthagiri Group of Companies and joined the BJP in 2021. He was subsequently nominated as an MLA following the formation of the AINRC-BJP government.
His nomination was widely seen as a reward for the political loyalty demonstrated by his elder brother, former Speaker V P Sivakozhunthu, a Congress MLA during the toppling of the Congress-DMK government ahead of the 2021 elections.
The nomination filing saw a significant show of strength and unity within the party. Present on the occasion were Party in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana, outgoing State BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP S Selvaganabathy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, outgoing Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Sai Saravanakumar, MLAs A John Kumar, PML Kalyanasundaram, R B Ashok Babu (nominated MLA who resigned), Vice President Vetriselvam, and other senior leaders.
Despite his limited experience in organisational affairs, Ramalingam is expected to be mentored by senior party strategists as he takes on the crucial task of leading the party through the next Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders A Namassivayam and S Selvaganabathy have filed their nominations for appointment as National Council members of the party.