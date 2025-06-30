Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman reviews coastal areas in Villupuram to develop tourism

VILLUPURAM: District Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman conducted an inspection of coastal areas under the Marakkanam Panchayat block, including Theerthavari, Keezhputhupattu, Pudukuppam, and Thandrayankuppam, to assess and plan for the development of tourism infrastructure on Sunday.

During his visit, the collector emphasised the need to enhance the facilities in these coastal villages, which are often visited by domestic and international tourists. The proposals for developing the infrastructure include the provision of essential amenities such as clean drinking water, sanitation facilities, and children's parks. The collector held discussions with officials from respective departments to outline the necessary steps for infrastructure improvement.

The inspection also included Keezhputhupattu beach, with the goal of developing the site to qualify for the prestigious Blue Flag certification, an international eco-label for beaches meeting high standards of cleanliness and sustainability.

In addition, the collector reviewed the location identified in Nadukuppam for setting up a Blue-Green Centre under the Department of Environment and Climate Change, which has already granted preliminary approval for the initiative.

The inspection was attended by key officials, including Fisheries Department assistant director Nithya Priyadharshini, district tourism officer Janarthanan, Marakkanam revenue tahsildar Neelaveni, and Environment and Climate Change Department officer Pavithra, among others.