Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls on wife at Kovai hospital

COIMBATORE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Coimbatore on Sunday to meet his wife, Savithri Singh, who has been undergoing treatment at Ganga Hospital for the past four days.

Rajnath Singh arrived at the Coimbatore airport at 1.30 pm from New Delhi. He was welcomed at the airport by state minister M Mathiventhan, Coimbatore Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, and other officials.

Singh later proceeded to the Naval Officers’ Mess at ‘INS Agrani’ in Redfields. Following a short break, he visited Ganga Hospital, a super-speciality facility located on Mettupalayam Road, to meet his wife, who is 72 years old.

Savithri Singh had been admitted to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday night. Family members, including their son Pankaj Singh, who is an MLA from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, have been staying at the hospital to take care of her.

After meeting his wife in the afternoon, Rajnath Singh returned to the Naval Officers’ Mess at 4 pm, where he was scheduled to stay overnight, said sources. Rajnath Singh visited the Marudamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple in the evening and then visited the hospital again.

Security arrangements have been heightened at the hospital. The surrounding areas, including Redfields, have also been monitored with extensive measures, by both the central defence forces and the Coimbatore city police.

Earlier, there was a tense situation at the Coimbatore airport around 10.30 am, three hours before Rajnath Singh’s arrival, when authorities received a hoax bomb threat. Security checks were intensified, and the premises were thoroughly searched. It was later confirmed that it was a hoax.