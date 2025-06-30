DMK govt ‘running on commission, collection and corruption’, says EPS

KALLAKURICHI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that the DMK government is “running on commission, collection, and corruption”.

Speaking at a welfare assistance distribution event in Ulundurpet, Palaniswami said, “Corruption has worsened under the DMK regime. Every department is affected. No land registration happens without bribes. Even at Tasmac, a bribe of Rs 10 is collected per bottle. Law and order has also deteriorated. Movement of banned substances has increased.”

Palaniswami said no one can take over the AIADMK. “MK Stalin is unable to tolerate our alliance with the BJP. He says the AIADMK is finished, but he is daydreaming. Look at the gathering here, everyone should work for the victory of AIADMK and alliance candidates. Youth and women should work to ensure our victory in all five Assembly constituencies of Kallakurichi district.”

Palaniswami said even after MGR’s death, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi could not destroy the AIADMK. After Jayalalithaa’s demise, Stalin tried to topple the AIADMK but failed. “In 2026 election, the AIADMK will win and form the government with a clear majority,” Palaniswami asserted.

Responding to Stalin’s repeated remarks that AIADMK lost 10 elections under his leadership, Palaniswami said, “How many times did the DMK lose from 2011 to 2021? In 2011, the DMK couldn’t even sit in the opposition benches. The DMK came to power with false promises. The DMK has failed to fulfil its poll promises of getting NEET exemption, increasing working days under 100-day job scheme, education loan waiver and restoration of old pension scheme.”