Involvement of two temporary forest staff in tusk poaching case in TN raises eyebrows

COIMBATORE: The involvement of two temporary forest staff in an elephant tusk poaching case in Manomboly forest range has raised eyebrows about the safety of animals. While the two staff, D Premdass (39) and V Raman (35), have been arrested, there is a need to monitor the regular activities of the existing staff, especially temporary staff, to ensure that the animals and the forest are free from poachers.

It may be recalled that Manomboly forest range officials arrested five persons, including the two temporary staff, on the charges of trying to sell two elephant tusks at Thaimudi estate after retrieving the tusks from a dead elephant inside the forest on June 20. They had retrieved the tusks a year ago, and the other three accused had stored it.

Premdass was later promoted as forest watcher.

Wildlife activists say that the main reason for the staff indulging in such practices is that they are paid less, which forces them to turn to such offences to earn a quick buck. Moreover, forest department officials must check the background of every staff member to prevent poaching, and monitor their activities with the help of tribals and NGOs, say activisits.

N Sadiq Ali, founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) said, "The arrest of the two temporary staff has set off alarm bells in the Tamil Nadu forest department to revisit the background of their temporary workers through police, and monitor their regular activities by appointing a separate committee.”