State-level Thirukkural competitions to begin on July 12 across TN & Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam will hold its annual State-level Thirukkural Elocution, Drawing, and Essay Competitions for school and college students from July 12 to August 24 across 12 centres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Puducherry leg of the competition will be held on July 20 at St Anthony’s High School on Maraimalai Adigal Road. The contests are aimed at celebrating the values and teachings of the Thirukkural by encouraging students to showcase their skills in oratory, creativity, and writing.

The series will begin in Chennai on July 12, followed by Vellore on July 13, Tambaram on July 19, Salem on July 26, Tiruchy on July 27, Madurai on August 2, Tirunelveli on August 3, Thanjavur on August 9, Tiruvarur on August 10, Coimbatore on August 23, and Erode on August 24.

Competitors will be divided into three categories: Juniors (Classes 6 to 8), Seniors (Classes 9 to 12), and College students, including those in undergraduate, postgraduate, engineering, medical, and polytechnic courses.

Application forms can be collected from any Shriram Chits branch or downloaded from www.shriramchits.com. Since 1988, Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam has been conducting these contests to promote the moral and literary legacy of the Thirukkural among the youth and to foster cultural awareness in the student community.