Subway tunnel planned at Kandamangalam railway gate after public outcry

VILLUPURAM: A subway tunnel will be built at the Kandamangalam railway gate area, officials announced following a peace meeting convened on Friday evening to address public demands.

The railway gate had been permanently closed after the construction of a new railway overbridge as part of the four-lane highway connecting Villupuram and Nagapattinam via Puducherry and Cuddalore, blocking an old road used by local residents. Locals said the closure caused hardship, forcing them into lengthy detours and making it difficult for the elderly and those transporting the deceased to cremation grounds.

At the peace meeting held at the Villupuram RDO office, chaired by RDO U Murugesan, officials from the National Highways, Revenue and Railway Departments, along with political representatives and villagers, agreed to build a subway. Officials said they have sought permission from the Railway Department and would begin land acquisition once approval is granted. The public accepted the decision and dispersed peacefully.