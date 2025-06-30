Tamil Nadu relaxes norms for Rs 1K women honorarium scheme

CHENNAI: In a major policy move aimed at supporting thousands of women from economically weaker sections, the Tamil Nadu government has relaxed the eligibility criteria for receiving the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme.

This decision will enable hundreds of eligible woman family members of the 13.23 lakh beneficiaries receiving pensions under four other social security schemes to qualify for the monthly honorarium.

Currently, 1.14 crore woman family heads benefit from the KMUT scheme. Applications for new enrolment open on July 15.

The Government Order to this effect was issued on Friday.

