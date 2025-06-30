Tamil Nadu relaxes norms for Rs 1K women honorarium scheme

CHENNAI: In a major policy move aimed at supporting thousands of women from economically weaker sections, the Tamil Nadu government has relaxed the eligibility criteria for receiving the Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme.
This decision will enable hundreds of eligible woman family members of the 13.23 lakh beneficiaries receiving pensions under four other social security schemes to qualify for the monthly honorarium.
Currently, 1.14 crore woman family heads benefit from the KMUT scheme. Applications for new enrolment open on July 15.
The Government Order to this effect was issued on Friday.
Disparity in relief packages an attempt to divide Ekanapuram residents: Protester
The government had issued administrative sanction for acquisition of 3,774.1 acres of patta land under the provisions of the TN Acquisition of Lands for Industries Purposes Act of 1997, and alienation of 1,972.17 acres of government land to develop a greenfield airport at Parandur.
The project has been facing severe opposition from the residents of 13 surrounding villages as well as from environmentalists. The government’s compensation package, according to the G.O, is well above the GLV/market price. While the G.O. doesn’t specify the total burden on the state’s exchequer, rough estimates peg the cost at Rs 1,591 crore.
The land rates have been fixed under three categories. In the first, the government has approved a fixed rate of Rs 35 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for 1,960.63 acres of lands, where the GLV ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 17 lakh per acre. Second, there are 374.53 acres of land where the land compensation, based on private negotiations, is more than the flat rate. Third, there are 996.09 acres of land, where the GLV is above Rs 17 lakh per acre, whose owners will receive a compensation package of as much as Rs 2.58 crore per acre.
For instance, the owners of 7.2 acres in Attuputhur village, whose land GLV is Rs 75 lakh will get Rs 2.58 crore per acre. For Ekanapuram, which has been the epicentre of the protests, the government is offering compensation packages in the range of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore per acre. While the government needs 3,774.1 acres of patta land, the compensation package was announced for only 3,331.25 acres. There is no information regarding the remaining land. TNIE was unable to reach Industries Secretary V Arun Roy in this regard.
The state has offered employment for one person from each affected family or Rs 7.5 lakh as a one-time payment or an annuity package of Rs 3,000 per month for 20 years. Besides, compensation will be provided based on the value of the house, cattle shed, etc. The government has directed the concerned land acquisition officers to pursue the process as per the norms.
Responding to the G.O., S D Kathiresan, a protester and resident of Ekanapuram, told TNIE the villagers would totally reject the proposal. “No private negotiations were held with us. We will challenge it. The government is trying to divide us by quoting high prices for a select few while the majority will only receive an unfairly low amount,” he charged. The residents of Ekanapuram have called for an urgent meeting to discuss the details of the G.O.
G Sundarrajan, coordinator of Poovulagin Nanbargal, said, “The fight is on. Parandur is not an ideal location for a greenfield airport. The promise of a job for one person in a family is hollow. Such promises have been made in the past but were never fulfilled. Besides, the government had promised compensation three to four times the market value, yet the package has been announced based on GLV, which is misleading.”
Others who will qualify
Women who have purchased four-wheelers with government subsidies will also qualify for the honorarium, as per the GO