Abandon Marina Business Centre project, say fishers

CHENNAI: Fisherfolk from Srinivasapuram, Mullikkuppam and Mullima Nagar staged a protest on Friday, urging the government to provide a long-term housing solution as per CRZ guidelines and withdraw several proposed projects along the beach, including the Marina Business Centre, which they claim threatens their livelihood.

The TNHB prepared a DPR in 2022 for the Marina Business Centre, covering 25.26 acres near Srinivasapuram. Recently, authorities began constructing a compound wall around the site, triggering opposition from fishing communities.

Fisherfolk argued that this land historically belonged to them and that large-scale development in densely populated fishing settlements would affect their life. They said their families had lived in that land before eviction in 1954 under the Madras Slum Improvement (Acquisition of Land) Act 1954. They were later provided housing in TNUHDB's Srinivasapuram tenements, which have now severely deteriorated.

In December 2024, residents submitted petitions citing their growing population and urging the implementation of long-term housing plans mandated under the CRZ Notification on the land, which has been earmarked for MBC. They said while there was no response to their petitions, the land has now been fenced.

Citing CRZ guidelines, they said fishing villages, common properties, fishing jetties, ice plants, fish drying areas, and community infrastructure such as dispensaries, roads and schools must be indicated on cadastral maps. States must prepare detailed plans for long-term housing needs, including sanitation, safety and disaster preparedness.

K Bharathi, president of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said, "The Chennai Climate Action Plan (2023) projects sea levels will rise by 2050 and 2100, potentially inundating these areas. However, the inundation map does not classify the Marina Business Centre's location as vulnerable. The government must prioritise and proceed with long-term housing solutions for coastal communities who completely rely on the sea for livelihood, rather than building a business centre here."

He also criticised the government for relocating loop road fish vendors citing a court order, only to later plan a non-motorist zone in the same area. He also condemned projects like reviving the Marina Loop Road suspension bridge, smart parking, the Marina rope car, a sea bridge, and the Blue Flag beach certification.

TNHB officials could not be reached for a comment immediately.