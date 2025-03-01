Madras High Court orders action against Tiruvarur collector over poll affidavit case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the state to initiate disciplinary action against Tiruvarur collector for failing to take action for prosecuting a civic body member who had furnished false information in his affidavit accompanying the nomination papers for civic body polls.

Justices R Subramanian and G Arul Murugan issued the orders while disposing of a petition filed by D Sharathbabu of Kudavasal in Tiruvarur district. The petitioner said he had made complaints to the state election commission (SEC) in 2021 against Papa Subramaniyan, district panchayat councillor belonging to AIADMK.

After an inquiry confirmed the allegations, district crime branch inspector sent a communication to the collector saying criminal case against the councillor cannot be registered under Section 177 of the IPC without getting sanction from the collector under section 195 of CrPC. But, the collector did not proceed further.

On Friday, the SEC said it could not take action as it lacked power once the poll process was completed, while the collector informed that a private complaint was filed with a judicial magistrate court. However, finding unjustified delay, the bench ordered disciplinary proceedings against the collector.