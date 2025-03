KANNIYAKUMARI: Four fishermen from the coastal village of Enayamputhenthurai near Colachel were electrocuted to death on Saturday evening, in front of their relatives and other villagers, on the 12th day of the 13-day annual festival at the local St Anthony’s Church.

According to sources, after partaking of a common feast (samapanthi) at the church earlier in the day, the villagers were preparing for the car procession in the evening.

Right before the event, four villagers attempted to move an aluminium ladder kept near the church. While they were carrying it, the ladder came in contact with overhead power lines and all four were electrocuted and died on the spot, sources said.

Police have identified the deceased as T Vijayan (52), V Justus (40), Mano alias Micheal Findo (40), and B Shoban (45).

S A Mahesh, a villager and president of the All India Traditional Fishermen Association, said that the car procession and mass were cancelled following the incident.

Four fishers died after their ladder touched overhead power lines

All four of the deceased were fishers, Mahesh added. Another villager noted that Vijayan was a functionary of the church parish.

Upon information, police arrived at the spot and sent the deceased persons’ bodies to the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination scheduled on Sunday morning. SP R Stalin also visited the village and conducted an inquiry.

Speaking to TNIE, he confirmed that the deaths were due to the ladder coming into contact with the overhead, high-voltage power lines. Further probe is on.