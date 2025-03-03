CM Stalin greets Ilaiyaraaja ahead of his symphony’s debut in London

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited music composer Ilaiyaraaja at his studio on Sunday morning to wish him ahead of his western classical symphony debut at the Eventim Apollo Theatre in London, scheduled for March 8.

Stating that this was a feat unmatched by any Asian, Stalin added in a post on ‘X’ following the meeting, “With great enthusiasm, he showed me the handwritten notes from his Valiant Symphony.”

Ilaiyaraaja remarked, “No matter how many titles are bestowed, the title ‘Isaignani’ given by ‘ayya’ (Karunanidhi) remains the most enduring to this day.”

The CM also said that he was gifted a CD containing Ilaiyaraaja’s songs at an event honouring singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. “I always listen to it when I travel by car,” he said.