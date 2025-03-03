Five boys held for sexual assault of two sisters on house terrace in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: Five minor boys aged between 13 and 15 were apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting two sisters aged nine and 13 on the terrace of their home near Hosur on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, among the five boys — all hailing from the same area in Hosur — three are studying in Class 8 and 9 in a government school, while the other two are dropouts. They often roam around the neighbourhood, collect leftover construction material and sell it to buy snacks. At times, they also go seeking food from the houses in the area, police added.

On Saturday afternoon, the group of boys had gone up to the terrace of a house in the neighbourhood. Hearing their racket, the two survivors — studying in Class 4 and 7 — who lived there and were home alone, went up to investigate. Upon spotting them, police said one of the boys grabbed the younger girl and covered her mouth with his hand to silence her.

Later, the boys allegedly stuffed cloth in her mouth. Her 13-year-old sister attempted to fend off the boys, but they allegedly tied her hands and gagged her mouth. Police said both girls fainted and the boys sexually assaulted them.