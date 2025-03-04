CM Stalin encourages newly-married couples to have children ahead of delimitation discussions

NAGAPATTINAM: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday encouraged newly-married couples to bear children as early as possible, referring to the proposed delimitation of parliamentary constituencies that is expected to be done on the basis of population. His comment comes ahead of the March 5 all-party meet he has called for to discuss the issue.

Solemnising a wedding organised by DMK’s Nagapattinam district secretary N Gowthaman’s family, Stalin, while winding up his speech with the appeal he usually makes to newlyweds to name their children in Tamil, said, newly married couples were earlier advised not to rush with childbearing. “There is no need to say that now,” he said.

“A scenario has currently developed where parliamentary constituencies are delimited based on population and the number of MPs would be higher when the population is high. Hence, I would not ask the couples to postpone their childbearing like in earlier times and, rather, would encourage them to bear children as early as possible,” he said.

The DMK and other parties in south India have raised concerns about a proportional loss of representation when delimitation is done, according to the 84th amendment, on the basis of the first census completed after 2026 (the 2021 census has not yet been conducted). With the number of Parliamentary and Assembly seats set to be allocated in proportion to a state’s population, political parties in the south fear that their states, which have slowed population growth, may end up with a smaller share of representation.