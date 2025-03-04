Customers disappointed after Aavin parlours refuse to offer bills for ice creams

MADURAI: Numerous customers were left disappointed after Aavin parlours in Madurai refused to provide bills for the ice creams bought from its outlets. However, officials stated that bills cannot be generated as the revised prices of milk products such as ice creams are yet to be updated in the sales inventory.



Speaking to TNIE, Moorthy, a customer, said, "Last month, I had bought a cone ice cream for Rs 35, but the worker in the parlour near the Aavin head office refused to give me the bill, saying there were some issues with the computer. Two days ago, I bought one small cup of ice cream for `30. However, this time also, the worker claimed that there were some technical issues and the bill could not be printed. A friend of mine bought ice cream two months back, and he too wasn't given a bill."



When contacted, CITU District Employees Union secretary R Lenin expressed shock and said, "While the prices of milk are updated regularly and bills are offered, the prices of milk products such as ice creams are not updated in the sales inventory. How can such glitches happen in the software used in all the parlours across Madurai?."



A senior official from Aavin (Madurai) denied the occurrence of technical issues in any of the Aavin parlours in Madurai. "Certain details are yet to be updated in the software, particularly in the case of the price revision in ice cream products. As a result, we are not been able to update the new prices for the past 10 months. We regret the inconvenience and have informed our top officials in Chennai."