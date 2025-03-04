Madras HC orders Alagiri to face trial in temple land grab case

CHENNAI: In a setback to former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri, the Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside a Madurai court’s order that had discharged him from specific charges of forging documents to grab land belonging to a temple.

Justice P. Velmurugan, who pronounced the orders on petitions filed in 2021, directed Alagiri to face trial in the 2014 land grab case. The case was registered by the Anti-Land Grab Cell of the Madurai police, which accused him of illegally acquiring 44 cents of land belonging to the Vinayakar Temple at Sivarakottai, Madurai, for his Daya Engineering College.