Madras High Court orders attachment of Sivaji Ganesan's property over movie loan default

CHENNAI: Failure of repayment of money borrowed for producing a movie has landed the son and grandson of veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan in trouble as the Madras High Court has ordered attachment of part of the actor’s bungalow at South Boag Road in T Nagar, Chennai.
The order was passed recently by Justice Abdul Quddhose on an execution petition filed by Dhanabakkiam Enterprises which had claimed an outstanding repayment amount of Rs 9.39 crore.
The judge said the respondents -- RG Dusshyanth Ramkumar, grandson of Sivaji Ganesan, his wife Abirami Dusshyanth and Sivaji Ganesan’s son Ramkumar Ganesan -- have been seeking time to file counter-affidavit but have not done it till date.
The arbitral award has attained finality and it was not disputed by counsel for the judgment-debtors (respondents). Counsel appearing for the judgment-debtors has not raised any serious dispute about the ownership of the property by them. For the foregoing reasons, necessarily the property described in the schedule to the execution petition has to be attached, the judge said.
Ordering the attachment of the property in the case schedule extending to 13,310 sq.ft out of the sprawling 22 grounds and 440 sq.ft bungalow and plot, the judge directed the petitioner to communicate the order attachment to the sub-registrar office concerned where the property is located.
The matter pertains to Rs 3.74 crore borrowed by Eshan Productions, owned by Dusshyanth and his wife, from Dhanabakkiam Enterprises in 2017 for meeting out the expenses of production of a movie ‘Jagajala Killadi’.
When the money was not returned as per the agreement, the lender approached the court and an arbitrator was appointed. On May 5, 2024, he passed an order for payment of Rs 9.02 crore including interest. However, this order was not complied with.
In the meantime, the judgment-debtors offered a one-time settlement of Rs 2.75 crore but the lender did not agree to it.
Dhanabakkiam Enterprises filed the execution petition seeking orders for attachment of properties as the judgment-debtors owe an outstanding amount of Rs 9.39 crore.
SIT probing Ramajayam murder reconstituted
Chennai: The Madras High Court has reconstituted the special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Ramajayam, brother of minister KN Nehru. Justice Sunder Mohan, on Monday, passed the orders for reconstituting the SIT by including DIG of Tiruchy range Varun Kumar and SP of Thanjavur R Rajaram, following the submissions made by State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah.
The PP said SP Jayakumar, who had headed the SIT, was posted in Cuddalore district, and was not able to discharge the duties entrusted to him. Jinnah requested the court to reconstitute the SIT which was formed by an order of the court after the CBI could not crack the 2012 murder which shocked the state.
‘Consider Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi plea’
Chennai: Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Monday directed the state to consider the application of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi for inviting the party for the March 5 meeting convened by the government to discuss delimitation. The direction was issued after Advocate General PS Raman submitted that the government would consider the request of the party if an application is submitted to the public department. Advocate ML Ravi, founder of the party, filed the petition saying his party was not invited even though certain parties, which had not even contested elections, were invited.