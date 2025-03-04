Madras High Court orders attachment of Sivaji Ganesan's property over movie loan default

CHENNAI: Failure of repayment of money borrowed for producing a movie has landed the son and grandson of veteran actor Sivaji Ganesan in trouble as the Madras High Court has ordered attachment of part of the actor’s bungalow at South Boag Road in T Nagar, Chennai.

The order was passed recently by Justice Abdul Quddhose on an execution petition filed by Dhanabakkiam Enterprises which had claimed an outstanding repayment amount of Rs 9.39 crore.

The judge said the respondents -- RG Dusshyanth Ramkumar, grandson of Sivaji Ganesan, his wife Abirami Dusshyanth and Sivaji Ganesan’s son Ramkumar Ganesan -- have been seeking time to file counter-affidavit but have not done it till date.

The arbitral award has attained finality and it was not disputed by counsel for the judgment-debtors (respondents). Counsel appearing for the judgment-debtors has not raised any serious dispute about the ownership of the property by them. For the foregoing reasons, necessarily the property described in the schedule to the execution petition has to be attached, the judge said.

Ordering the attachment of the property in the case schedule extending to 13,310 sq.ft out of the sprawling 22 grounds and 440 sq.ft bungalow and plot, the judge directed the petitioner to communicate the order attachment to the sub-registrar office concerned where the property is located.

The matter pertains to Rs 3.74 crore borrowed by Eshan Productions, owned by Dusshyanth and his wife, from Dhanabakkiam Enterprises in 2017 for meeting out the expenses of production of a movie ‘Jagajala Killadi’.