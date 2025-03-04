Scorching summer drives jumbos out of forest, Coimbatore forest dept plans solutions

COIMBATORE: The scorching sun has its impact on the animal world as well. Due to the prevailing heat, forest patches have dried, forcing wild elephants to venture out of the jungle in search of food and water.
As per the data available with the department, the wild elephants have forayed into the human habitations more than 3,300 times annually in the last three years in Coimbatore region. The data also show that the number is on the rise every year.
Speaking to TNIE, N Jayaraj DFO, said nearly 70% of the wild elephants that come out of the forest raid on crops and damage properties. “We have started filling water troughs on a weekly basis since December, soon after the rain subsided. In the last census, a total of 360 wild elephants have been identified roaming across the division and the numbers could have reduced or increased due to their migration,” he said.
Jayaraj also said the department is planning to construct 10 more water troughs this year. “The 10 troughs will be constructed under the Special Area Development Programme (SADP), Tamil Nadu Biodiversity and Greening Project (TBGP) along with CSR funds, and each would cost `15 lakh. The troughs will have a solar water pumping facility. At present, we have a total of 150 water troughs and percolation ponds along with other water harvesting structures,” said the DFO.
According to wildlife activist and Osai founder K Kalidass, the selection of the place for setting up trough is important, and it will be set up in undisturbed areas. “Earlier similar water troughs were set up at a brick kiln unit near Anaikatti and Bannari in Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). Both of them were shifted inside the forest areas after people started gathering at the place to watch the animals, creating high chances for human-animal conflict,” he said.
Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam president T Venugopal said the association has decided to stage protests at Periyanacikenpalayam forest range office in the first week of March against the officials for failing to control the wild elephants. “We are also gathering support from public who are also affected due to elephant menace,” said Venugopal.