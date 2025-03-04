Scorching summer drives jumbos out of forest, Coimbatore forest dept plans solutions

COIMBATORE: The scorching sun has its impact on the animal world as well. Due to the prevailing heat, forest patches have dried, forcing wild elephants to venture out of the jungle in search of food and water.

As per the data available with the department, the wild elephants have forayed into the human habitations more than 3,300 times annually in the last three years in Coimbatore region. The data also show that the number is on the rise every year.

Speaking to TNIE, N Jayaraj DFO, said nearly 70% of the wild elephants that come out of the forest raid on crops and damage properties. “We have started filling water troughs on a weekly basis since December, soon after the rain subsided. In the last census, a total of 360 wild elephants have been identified roaming across the division and the numbers could have reduced or increased due to their migration,” he said.