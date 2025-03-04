Student enrollment for class 1 soars at Mutharasanallur school due to improved infrastructure, PTA efforts

TIRUCHY: The Panchayat Union Primary School in Mutharasanallur in the district witnessed a spike in student enrolment for Class 1, with over 30 students joining in a single day. The increase has been attributed to the collaborative efforts of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and the School Management Committee (SMC), both playing a key role in enhancing the school’s infrastructure, including the introduction of smart classrooms and projector-based teaching. In the last three years, Class 1 enrolment figures were over 20-plus students on an average.

The admission process for children above five years for the 2025-26 academic year officially commenced on Saturday. However, as it was a holiday, many parents brought their children along with their grandparents for enrolment on Monday, creating a festive atmosphere at the school. School authorities confirmed that Mutharasanallur school recorded the highest number of single-day enrolments in the Andhanallur education block so far. S Sobana, PTA President, credited the unity among parents for the school’s success.

“We have WhatsApp groups for each class, where parents actively discuss school activities. This helped spread awareness, and on Monday, families came together in large numbers. We conduct meeting of parents and teachers regularly, ensuring everyone’s participation, leading to improvement in the reading and writing skills of students,” she added. The admission process was inaugurated by K Marudhanayagam, Block Education Officer.

He emphasised the importance of mass enrolment in government schools. V Prabhavathi, SMC president, said that “Our school has seen a remarkable transformation. With better infrastructure and a dedicated teaching staff, parents now see government schools as a strong alternative to private institutions.” Headmistress A Sagaya Mary Chandra said,

“Our school has made significant achievements, including ensuring that all students develop a strong foundation in Tamil, reducing absenteeism, and increasing total student enrolment from 172 to 255. We have constructed a building worth Rs 60 lakh. With eight permanent teachers in place, we are also seeking additional staff to manage the growing student strength.”