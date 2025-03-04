TNIE impact: Police inspect over 50 Tasmac bars, register six cases for violations

CHENNAI: Following a report by TNIE on violations at Tasmac bars, police officials carried out inspection at over 50 bars attached to Tasmac outlets in the city on Monday, and registered six cases for various violations.

Recently, TNIE visited Tasmac bars in Chepauk, Egmore, Velachery and nearby areas and found that many bars were using stoves to prepare food for customers, which is against bar licence rules. Some bars were also allegedly selling liquor illegally. Based on these findings, TNIE published a report on Monday.

Following this, police officials began an inspection of bars and seized stoves used for cooking and issued the violators a stern warning.

A senior police official told TNIE, “We registered six cases in Triplicane, as bar owners were cooking inside the premises and serving poor quality food.”

He added that authorities have recommended sealing six bars, and Tasmac officials will take the final decision. The official also warned bar owners against violating regulations and added that the inspections would continue.