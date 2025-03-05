Tamil Nadu

Dayalu Ammal hospitalised for respiratory issues; in stable condition

CM Stalin and his brother M K Alagiri visited her at the hospital and inquired about her health with the doctors.
CHENNAI: Dayalu Ammal, mother of Chief Minister M K Stalin and wife of late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, on Monday, with complaints of respiratory problems.

According to sources, Dayalu Ammal’s condition is currently stable. The 93-year-old has been ailing for some time. The CM and his brother M K Alagiri visited her at the hospital and inquired about her health with the doctors.

Dayalu Ammal has been residing at the house she had shared with Karunanidhi in Gopalapuram.

