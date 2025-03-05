Elephant tramples tribal man to death at TN's Singara forest range

NILGIRIS: A 57-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Singara forest range in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Monday evening. The deceased has been identified as P Raman, a resident of Sokkanalli tribal settlement.

Forest department said the incident happened at 5.45 pm when Raman was walking alone to the Aanikkal Mariamman Temple through the forest for an annual festival. People who came after Raman found him dead and informed forest officers. A team reached the spot and confirmed that he was trampled.

“We had advised temple authorities not to allow devotees between 6pm and 6 am since the temple is located inside the reserve forest, and there is wild animal movement. Though tribal people are also aware of animal movements, it was unfortunate that Raman could not escape from the elephant due to his age,” said an officer.

“We will discuss with senior officers whether further restrictions could be imposed without affecting devotees and not restricting the movement of animals,” said the official

Raman’s body was sent to Udhagamandalam GH for autopsy and later handed over to the family. The family was given interim solatium of Rs 50,000.