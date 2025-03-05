Poet, writer Nandalala passes away at 70; CM Stalin, leaders condole demise

TIRUCHY: Noted poet and writer Nandalala, alias Nedunchezhian passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he was undergoing treatment for a heart ailment, on Tuesday. He was 70.

A native of Pudukkottai whose career as a bank employee led him to settle down in Tiruchy, Nandalala was until his passing the vice president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association and a general council member of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram.

His popular work, ‘Tiruchirappalli: Oorum Varalarum’ chronicles historic events in the state that took roots in Tiruchy. The magazine and organisation ‘Solaikuyil’, which he co-founded in Tiruchy in the 1990s, produced numerous literary figures.

Mentioning his death a “great loss” for the Tamil community, Chief Minister MK Stalin in a statement said, “He lived his entire life with dignity, intellect, courage and action.”