Poet, writer Nandalala passes away at 70; CM Stalin, leaders condole demise

TIRUCHY: Noted poet and writer Nandalala, alias Nedunchezhian passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru, where he was undergoing treatment for a heart ailment, on Tuesday. He was 70.
A native of Pudukkottai whose career as a bank employee led him to settle down in Tiruchy, Nandalala was until his passing the vice president of the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association and a general council member of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram.
His popular work, ‘Tiruchirappalli: Oorum Varalarum’ chronicles historic events in the state that took roots in Tiruchy. The magazine and organisation ‘Solaikuyil’, which he co-founded in Tiruchy in the 1990s, produced numerous literary figures.
Mentioning his death a “great loss” for the Tamil community, Chief Minister MK Stalin in a statement said, “He lived his entire life with dignity, intellect, courage and action.”
Political leaders like VCK general secretary and MP D Ravikumar, CPM MP Su Venkatesan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan also expressed condolences over Nandalala’s demise.
Nandalala’s mortal remains will be taken to his residence in Karumandapam in Tiruchy, where the last rites will be performed on Wednesday.
Founder of ‘Solaikuyil’
