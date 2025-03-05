Villupuram woman held for poisoning ex-boyfriend after breakup

VILLUPURAM: A 20-year-old woman was arrested on charges of poisoning her male friend after he allegedly broke up with her at Thiruvennainallur taluk in Villupuram on Monday night.

According to police, Ramya (20) and E Jayasuriya (24) were in a relationship for over four years but the latter's parents and relatives did not approve of the relationship as the two were distantly related. Due to this, Jayasuriya stopped speaking to Ramya for the past four months. Triggered by this, she threatened him that she would die by suicide, but he refused to budge from his decision, police added.

After her efforts went in vain, Ramya allegedly spiked a tea with rat poison and served it to Jayasuriya on February 2. Later, she had texted him about the poisoning but he did not believe her. The incident happened while both their families were away from home. After he collapsed, friends took Jayasuriya to government hospital in Villupuram later in the night, police added.

However, after realising the poison was real, he did not reveal it to the doctors but instead lied to them saying that he had attempted to end his life. After his condition was serious, Jayasuriya was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai and has been under intensive care treatment for the past one month, police said.

Suspicious of his deteriorating health, his family went through the WhatsApp chat messages in Jayasuriya's phone and came to know about Ramya's alleged involvement in the incident. An FIR was filed based on complaint from the man's family on Sunday and Thiruvennainallur police remanded Ramya on judicial custody on Monday night.

Further investigation is on.