30-year-old missing man found dead on railway track in Tamil Nadu

NAMAKKAL: A 38-year-old man, who was reported missing, was found dead on Wednesday near Amaravathi Bridge in Karur district after his wife and children were found dead at their home in Namakkal on Tuesday.

Police said that on Tuesday, three members of a family, P Mohanapriya (33), and her daughters Praniti Raj (6) and 1.5-year-old Pranish Raj of Pathi Nagar, were found dead within their residence, while her husband Premraj (38) was missing.

Namakkal police began an investigation under suspicion that Premraj could have murdered his family. However, on Wednesday, his remains were found on a railway track under the Amaravathi bridge in Karur district, they added.

After postmortem, the remains of the mother and children were handed over to the family. Police further said, “We are yet to ascertain the cause of death of Mohanapriya and her children. Premraj died by suicide due to a debt of over Rs 50 lakh from online gambling.”

