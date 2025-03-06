Decomposed body of infant found in well near Tamil Nadu's Chengam

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The decomposed body of an infant was found in an agricultural well near Chengam, with police suspecting that unidentified individuals might have killed the child before disposing of the body.

According to police sources, 75-year-old Chinnapillai, a farmer from Munnurumangalam village, had noticed a foul odour from his well for the past three days. Growing suspicious, he inspected the well on Sunday and discovered a cloth bag floating in the water. With the help of neighbours, he retrieved the bag, only to find the infant’s decomposed remains inside.

Chinnapillai lodged a complaint with the Pudupalayam police the same day. Sub-Inspector Saravanan and his team rushed to the scene and launched an inquiry. Due to the advanced state of decomposition, the police were initially unable to determine the infant’s gender. The body was sent to the Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death and gather forensic evidence.

Preliminary investigations are under way to determine whether the infant was abandoned following an illicit relationship or if other motives were involved. Police suspect that the child might have been murdered before being dumped in the well. Efforts are on to identify the parents and trace those responsible for the crime.