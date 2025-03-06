Tamil Nadu

HC bins TNSTC's appeal against compensation for man in 2021 accident case

When the bus was entering the Thoothukudi old bus stand, Ibrahim alighted before the bus came to a halt, due to which the rear tyre of the bus ran over his right foot, leading to a fracture and amputation.
Madurai Bench of Madras High court(File Photo | Express)
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently upheld a judgment passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Tirunelveli, granting Rs 26.86 lakh compensation to a man whose right foot was amputated after a government bus ran over it in 2021.

Justice L Victoria Gowri passed the order on an appeal filed by TNSTC, Tirunelveli division. The facts of the case, as mentioned in the order, were that K Syed Ibrahim travelled on the government bus on February 26, 2021. When the bus was entering the Thoothukudi old bus stand, Ibrahim alighted before the bus came to a halt, due to which the rear tyre of the bus ran over his right foot, leading to a fracture and amputation. The tribunal had held that the bus driver and the injured were equally responsible for the accident. However, since Ibrahim suffered 100 % functional disability, the tribunal had ordered TNSTC to pay Rs 26.86 lakh to Ibrahim, challenging which TNSTC filed the appeal.

