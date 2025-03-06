HC bins TNSTC's appeal against compensation for man in 2021 accident case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently upheld a judgment passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Tirunelveli, granting Rs 26.86 lakh compensation to a man whose right foot was amputated after a government bus ran over it in 2021.

Justice L Victoria Gowri passed the order on an appeal filed by TNSTC, Tirunelveli division. The facts of the case, as mentioned in the order, were that K Syed Ibrahim travelled on the government bus on February 26, 2021. When the bus was entering the Thoothukudi old bus stand, Ibrahim alighted before the bus came to a halt, due to which the rear tyre of the bus ran over his right foot, leading to a fracture and amputation. The tribunal had held that the bus driver and the injured were equally responsible for the accident. However, since Ibrahim suffered 100 % functional disability, the tribunal had ordered TNSTC to pay Rs 26.86 lakh to Ibrahim, challenging which TNSTC filed the appeal.