I don’t own shares in Sivaji’s T Nagar bungalow: Thespian’s son tells court

CHENNAI: Days after the Madras High Court ordered attachment of a part of the bungalow at T Nagar, belonging to late actor Sivaji Ganesan in a loan default case, the actor’s son Ramkumar Ganesan told the court on Wednesday that he does not own any shares of the bungalow.

Counsel for Ramkumar submitted before Justice Abdul Quddhose that the petitioner wanted the court to recall its order. However, the judge said he would consider the plea if any application is submitted in this regard. The counsel said he would file the application and the counter-affidavit too.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the case to April 3. Justice Quddhose recently ordered attachment of the property in the case schedule extending to 13,310 sq ft out of the sprawling 22 grounds and 440 sq ft bungalow and plot on an execution petition.

The matter pertains to Rs 3.74 crore borrowed by Eshan Productions, owned by Ramkumar’s son RG Dusshyanth and his wife Abirami Dusshyanth, from Dhanabakkiam Enterprises in 2017 for meeting the expenses of movie ‘Jagajala Killadi’.

When the money was not returned, the lender approached the court and an arbitrator was appointed. On May 5, 2024, he passed an order to repay Rs 9.02 crore with interest, which was not complied with.

Meanwhile, the judgment-debtors offered a one-time settlement of Rs 2.75 crore but the lender did not agree. Dhanabakkiam Enterprises filed the execution petition seeking orders for attachment of properties.