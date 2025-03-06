Man beaten up for questioning AIADMK's K A Sengottiyan

COIMBATORE: AIADMK functionaries beat up a man who questioned senior leader and Gobichettipalayam MLA K A Sengottiyan during a meeting of Erode West district unit on Wednesday.

Later. Sengottaiyan told media persons that the person was not a party member and had been instigated by a disgruntled functionary.

Towards the end of the meeting, a person believed to be youth wing union organiser of Anthiyur unit questioned Sengottaiyan, who presided over, why information about it was not sent to all functionaries on time.

The functionary, identified as Praveenkumar, the party youth wing union organiser of Anthiyur, stood up and shouted that the office-bearers of te party were not properly informed about the meeting.

Sengottaiyan asked him to come to the stage and make his point.

He came on the dais and raised his voice. Enraged by this, some functionaries pushed him down and threw chairs at him.

He was beaten up by a few functionaries and chased away from the meeting hall.

Speaking about the incident, Sengottaiyan said, “A few people want to create confusion in the party by doing this for publicity. The person involved in the ruckus is not a party man. He lives near the house of EMR Raja (former Anthiyur AIADMK MIA).

Raja sent him to the meeting to cause commotion. He (Raja) was the reason for AIADMK’s loss in Anthivur in 2021 Assembly election.I have evidence of what he did to defeat AIADMK. God will punish traitors.”

Further, Sengottiyam said he forgave the person who created the ruckus in the meeting.