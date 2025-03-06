Tamil Nadu engineering student, 2 girlfriends murder his lover by administering injection, dumping her in a gorge

COIMBATORE: A fourth year engineering student at a private college in Perambalur in connivance with two of his girlfriends poisoned his 35-year-old lover by administering poison and throwing her into a 30-foot-deep gorge on Yercaud Road.

Salem Rural police identified the victim as M Loganayagi, alias Albiya of Thuraiyur in Tiruchy district.

Loganayagi had been in a relationship with one Abdul Abeez (22) after they met online a few years ago, police said, adding that he had convinced her to have sex with him by promising to marry. Based on this, Loganayagi reportedly converted to Islam and changed her name to Albiya.

But Abdul Abeez had other things in mind. He connived with his girlfriends, S Thaviya Sulthana (22) of Avadi, an IT company employee, and R Monisha (21) of Thuraiyur, a nursing student at the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital, to murder Loganayagi since he was not willing to marry her.

Police said that Loganayagi worked at a competitive exam coaching centre in Salem and was staying in a ladies hostel.

On the night of March 1, Loganayagi left the hostel and did not return, nor did she go to work. As she could not be reached on her mobile phone, the hostel warden lodged a missing person complaint with the Salem City Police on Monday. Based on her last phone call conversation, Salem Pallapatti police zeroed in on Abeez and questioned him.

The investigation revealed that he, along with Thaviya and Monisha, allegedly murdered Loganayagi after luring her to Yercaud Hill on the night of March 1 and injecting her with poison.