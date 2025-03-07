Amit Shah to attend CISF Day celebrations in Thakkolam, security tightened across region

RANIPET: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Centre in Thakkolam Nagarikuppam village, near Arakkonam, on Friday to take part in the CISF Day celebrations. In view of his visit, authorities have imposed a ban on drone operations across Ranipet district as part of heightened security measures.

The CISF Day function will take place on Friday, with Amit Shah as the chief guest. The Home Minister is expected to arrive at the venue in the morning. Following the event, he will attend a tea session with senior officials before departing for Bengaluru on a BSF flight. He is scheduled to proceed to Jaynagar for further engagements.

Ahead of his visit, security has been tightened across the region. A heavy deployment of police and security personnel has been made along the 16-km stretch from INS Rajali Naval Air Base to the CISF headquarters. Security forces are conducting rigorous surveillance and patrols to ensure the event is conducted without incident.

The CISF Centre, established in 1988 over a sprawling 110-acre area, serves as the 6th Reserve Battalion and plays a crucial role in training personnel, including constables, assistant sub-inspectors, and women officers, recruited from various states. After completing their training, they are deployed to protect critical installations such as airports and heritage monuments across the country.

Meanwhile, the centre has ordered the renaming of the Recruit Training Centre as 'Rajadhitya Cholan,' commemorating the Battle of Thakkolam.