Grievous attacks, murders see sharp drop in Tamil nadu

CHENNAI: Bodily offences, including murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, hurt and grievous hurt, fell by 36%, from 49,286 cases in 2023 to 31,497 in 2024, according to an official release on Thursday from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal.
The head of police force emphasised that bodily offences are a key parameter in assessing law and order.
Murder cases, in particular, dropped by 6.82%, from 1,598 in 2023 to 1,489 in 2024. Riots cases also decreased by 5.82%, with 1,305 cases in 2023 and 1,229 in 2024.
“The state has witnessed a significant reduction in bodily offences, particularly grave cases like murders and riots,” the statement said.
The reduction has been attributed to initiatives like the nomination of DARE (Drive Against Rowdy Elements) officers, focused action against 550 notorious rowdies, tracking of cases against rowdies nearing conviction, bail cancellations and preventive detentions.
Murders for gain in TN fell by 10% in 2024
Special attention has also been given to monitoring gangs with histories of enmity, the release stated. Cases of dacoity and robbery in Tamil Nadu have both decreased by around 17% in 2024 compared to 2023. In 2023, 133 dacoity cases and 2,212 robbery cases were reported, while in 2024, the numbers dropped to 110 and 1,839 respectively.
Theft cases also declined by 10.65%, from 17,788 in 2023 to 15,892 in 2024. Murder for gain saw a 9.63% decrease, with 83 cases in 2023 and 75 in 2024. The police attributed this decline to various measures, including the Drive Against Crime Offenders (DACO), systematic monitoring of previous offenders, intensive special operations during weekends and festivals, expanded CCTV coverage and the use of the Facial Recognition System (FRS) App and Smart Kavalar App for tracking criminals.