Grievous attacks, murders see sharp drop in Tamil nadu

CHENNAI: Bodily offences, including murder, attempt to murder, culpable homicide, hurt and grievous hurt, fell by 36%, from 49,286 cases in 2023 to 31,497 in 2024, according to an official release on Thursday from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal.

The head of police force emphasised that bodily offences are a key parameter in assessing law and order.

Murder cases, in particular, dropped by 6.82%, from 1,598 in 2023 to 1,489 in 2024. Riots cases also decreased by 5.82%, with 1,305 cases in 2023 and 1,229 in 2024.

“The state has witnessed a significant reduction in bodily offences, particularly grave cases like murders and riots,” the statement said.

The reduction has been attributed to initiatives like the nomination of DARE (Drive Against Rowdy Elements) officers, focused action against 550 notorious rowdies, tracking of cases against rowdies nearing conviction, bail cancellations and preventive detentions.