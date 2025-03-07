Tamil Nadu govt allocates Rs 4.25 crore for 17 new village woodlots under Maragatha Pooncholai scheme

CHENNAI: The state government has announced the creation of 17 village woodlots across five districts under the Maragatha Pooncholai (village green forests) scheme, for which Rs 4.25 crore has been allocated.

With the addition of 17 sites, the scheme, launched in the 2022-23 Tamil Nadu Assembly session, is set to reach its vision of establishing 100 village forests. To date, 75 Maragatha Pooncholais have been established across 29 districts under phases 1 and 2, with eight more nearing completion.

The new woodlots include five in Dindigul district, four in Perambalur, three each in Kallakurichi and Tirupattur, and two in Tiruvannamalai district. The village forests would enhance green cover, support timber requirements of local communities, and combat climate change.

The initiative aims to reduce dependency on natural forests by providing villagers with sustainable sources of timber, fuelwood, fodder and the like. With an initial sanction of Rs 25 crore, the scheme also seeks to boost local income and foster community participation in environmental conservation. Each woodlot, spanning one hectare, features native tree species like mango, neem, jackfruit, guava, and red sandalwood, alongside amenities such as fencing, walkways, borewells, and park benches.

“The project is a unique blend of ecological and social benefits. It not only ensures water and climate security but also provides recreational spaces for villagers,” said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.

The village forests will be under the protection of local rangers and the survivability of trees planted is above 90% as one-year plants are used. Ultimately, the woodlots would be handed over to respective panchayats after two years of maintenance.