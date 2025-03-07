Tamil Nadu to host aerospace, defence meetings in Chennai on October

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu may get its chance to make a mark on the global aerospace and defence manufacturing map by hosting Aerospace and Defence Meetings (ADM) Chennai-an- an international event-at the Chennai Trade Centre from October 7 to 9.

With this initiative, Tamil Nadu aims to strengthen its position as a global hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing. Currently, India’s presence in such high-profile international events is limited to Aero India (Bengaluru), Wings India (Hyderabad), Aeromart (Hyderabad), and Defence Expo.

Industries Minister TRB. Rajaa said that ADM Chennai is India’s first dedicated event exclusively focusing on aerospace, defence, space, and naval sectors. The event is organised in collaboration with BCI Aerospace, which is known for international events like Aeromart Seattle, Nagoya, and Montreal Aerospace & Defence Meetings in Rzeszów, Torino, and Casablanca.

A total of over 300 companies, 25+ participating countries, and 8,000+ pre-arranged business-to-business meetings will be held during the event, said Rajaa.

Rajaa emphasised that under the leadership of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu is rapidly becoming India’s top destination for aerospace and defence manufacturing. With one of India’s two Defence Industrial Corridors, the state is actively attracting investments, building industry capabilities, and generating high-end jobs, he said.