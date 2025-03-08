Four killed, 32 injured as lorry collides with government bus in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Four persons travelling by a government bus were killed and 32 others sustained injuries when a tipper lorry collided head on with the vehicle at KG Kandigai near Tiruttani in Tiruvallur district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as S Pandurangan (60), S Sivanandham (53), K Mahesh (40) and P Murali (38).

According to sources, the government bus was travelling from Mahankalikapuram to Tiruttani, and when it neared KG Kandigai around 3.30 pm, the lorry coming from the opposite direction crashed into it. Police sent the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem.

“Drivers of the bus and the lorry, and the bus conductor sustained minor injuries. A case will be booked after an inquiry with the lorry driver,” a police officer said.

Traffic in the area was disrupted for over an hour.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh to the grievously injured, and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained minor injuries.