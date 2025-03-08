Villagers irked as private buses skip assigned routes on Adhiyamankottai-Hosur NH

DHARMAPURI: Villagers in Kaduchettipatti near Vellichandai are at distress as private buses refuse to ply to the hamlet located on Adhiyamankottai-Hosur national highway (NH 844). Residents stated that local residents find it difficult to access essential services.

Private bus companies play a crucial role for transportation in the district and the Dharmapuri-Palacode-Royakottai-Hosur is a vital route. However, in the past six months after NH 844 was opened, local residents have protested against private buses ignoring the route, rendering multiple villages without bus services.

R Subramani, a resident, said, “Private buses are supposed to go via rural routes and not the NH and the permits for this were given decades ago. Now with new roads coming up, they are ignoring these routes. Private buses coming from Dharmapuri go to the highway from Kadathur flyover and ignore about 30 village routes. Now we are left crippled with no public transport options.”

Another resident from Somanahalli, R Vadivel said, “Usually, we get buses once every hour; now only have buses once every four hours. While a bus can accommodate 50 people, including standees, these limits are exceeded due to lack of services. Overcrowding buses could lead to fatal accidents. Even school children struggle due to lack of buses. If this continues, there will be an increase in dropouts as well.”

P Rajkumar, another resident, said, “Without buses, elderly people seeking healthcare at government hospitals are also put in a difficult situation. The district administration must take steps to regulate the situation.”

Officials in the Regional Transport Office said, “We have issued severe warnings and issued fines even up to Rs 1 lakh. If the situation continues, we will have no choice but to cancel their permits. We will be holding a meeting with bus owners as well.”