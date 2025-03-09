BJP stands firm on three-language policy despite allies' opposition

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said that political parties allied with the BJP may have differing opinions and ideologies on the language policy, but the BJP remains committed to implementing the three-language policy.

Responding to concerns expressed by PMK, an ally of the BJP, which is against the three-language policy with its chief Anbumani Ramadoss terming it a cheating policy, Murugan said that political alliances between parties are only for working together during the elections.

During a press meeting at Coimbatore airport on Saturday, Murugan said that the BJP’s signature campaign supporting the three-language policy had received significant public support despite obstacles from the state government and police.

He said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah has consistently urged the TN government to offer engineering and medical courses in Tamil. The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are actively working for the welfare of Tamil language.”

When asked about Anna University’s introduction of Tamil medium for such courses a few years ago, which had not garnered student interest, Murugan said that merely introducing a system does not create opportunities.

Murugan accused the DMK of creating an environment where economically privileged people can choose their language of study while neglecting needs of students in government schools. He said that denying the opportunity to learn an additional language is nothing but discrimination.