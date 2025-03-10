Dharmapuri farmers welcome revival of National Livestock Mission; seek better cattle insurance

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in the district are delighted by the union government’s recent announcement to revive the National Livestock Mission (NLM). With over 3.75 lakh cattle heads here, farmers say the NLM would help boost the rural economy as untimely death of a cattle could cripple the livelihood.

Dharmapuri is dotted by hills and pasture lands, and most farmers have taken up animal husbandry as an extra source of income. With over 3.85 lakh cattle, the district produces over 2.5 lakh litres milk per day, and dairy farming is a key occupation.

However, disease and pestilence often take a toll on cattle. In the event of death of cattle, farmers lose a major source of revenue. For over three years. farmers have been urging the district administration to implement a cattle insurance.

Speaking to TNIE, M Selvaraj from Nallampalli said, “ Unlike Salem, Hosur or Coimbatore, Dharmapuri retains its rural roots despite vast development. Even in towns, dairy farming contributes significantly to family income. So it is very important for us to have cattle insurance.

While some private players offer insurance, premium is high and returns is low, so it is not worth it. This is why we have been urging the government to take up insurance. A few years ago, if a cattle died we got Rs 30,000. Now , there are cattle with price tags lower than Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000. So the insurance is insufficient.”