Farmers struggle to secure loans as Tamil NILAM portal misclassifies land

COIMBATORE: Several farmers complain that their land has been wrongly classified as natham (residential) instead of nanjai or punjai (agricultural) in the Tamil NILAM portal due to which cooperative banks are refusing them mortgage loans.

To digitise the land records and make them available onliue for easy access, the Tamil NILAM (Tamil Nadu Info-system on Land Administration and Management) was developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). It envisages the computerisation of ‘A’-Register and Chitta for online management in rural areas.

The location-based mapping service app was developed by the Survey and Settlement Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, where farmers and banks can view land registry details such as the land register, field measurement book (FMB) drawings, land title documents, etc.

Farmers said land has been placed under the wrong category in the portal as a result of which they are unable to procure loans.

A Eswaramoorthi, Perur taluk secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam said, “Many farmers are affected as the portal wrongly shows as Natham patta instead of najai or punjai land in the revenue document. Officials in the cooperative bank ask the farmers to correct the entry in the revenue document. When farmers go to the district level officials to change the wrong entry, the application is forwarded to the secretariat. Again, the application comes to the taluk office. But the issue does not get rectified.”

A senior official from the revenue department said, “There was a technical issue in the portal while updating the revenue details. It prevailed state-wide. We have taken it to the knowledge of the department. It will take two more months to solve it. Meanwhile, farmers can approach the Taluk level office to remove the error for processing the loan.”