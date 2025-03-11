Oxygen gas leak after lorry collides with gas tanker near TN's Aruppukottai

VIRUDHUNAGAR: An oxygen leak occurred after a private gas tanker carrying medical gas, parked on Madurai-Thoothukudi National Highway near Aruppukottai, was hit by a passing lorry on Monday. The incident happened at Kanjanayakkanpatti village in the wee hours of Monday.

According to sources, the private tanker lorry from Thanjavur oxygen medical gas was en route to Thoothukudi. The driver, who parked the tanker on the roadside, was taking a nap when another lorry from north India, carrying palm craft products, hit the stationary vehicle.



Sources further said that the lorry driver lost control and hit the tanker. As the vehicle's valve broke in the impact, oxygen medical gas started leaking. Upon information, fire and rescue service personnel from Arupukottai rushed to the spot, and sprayed water to prevent any untoward incident. The Aruppukottai Taluk police have begun an investigation, sources added.