Tamil Nadu Power Corporation allocated six more rail rakes to ferry coal

CHENNAI: The central government has allotted six more rail rakes to Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) for transporting coal from mines to Paradip port in Odisha. With this, TNPGCL has a total of 21 rail rakes through which it hopes to maintain a steady supply to tackle the power demand this summer. In addition, TNPGCL’s coal transportation capacity has increased from 55,000 tonnes to 78,000 tonnes from March 1.

A senior TNPGCL official told TNIE, “The Southern Region Power Committee has estimated TN’s peak electricity demand to reach 22,150 MW this summer, while the current average demand stands between 16,000 MW and 18,000 MW. Thermal power plants are crucial for meeting this electricity demand. The existing rail rake allocation for coal transport from Odisha mines is inadequate. Hence, we urged the centre to provide additional rakes.”

On the upcoming coal-based thermal power projects, another official said, “The Udangudi thermal power plant (1,320 MW) and Ennore SEZ (1,320 MW) will begin operations soon. To support these projects, the Standing Linkage Committee of the Ministry of Coal has recommended a bridge linkage (temporary coal supply) from Singareni Collieries Company Limited. This will ensure adequate coal supply until long-term arrangements are made”.

As of now, the state’s thermal plants, with a combined capacity of 4,320 MW, require 72,000 tonnes of coal daily. Coal is sourced domestically from Mahanadi Coalfields through a fuel supply agreement of 195.63 lakh tonnes per annum (LTPA) and from Singareni Collieries Company through an MoU for 25 LTPA.

Last year, the centre allotted TNPGCL two rakes to help meet the summer demand.