TNPHWA Act to prevent accused from contacting Pocso case survivor invoked for first time in Vellore

VELLORE: A protection order under the amended Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998 (TNPHWA), which bars the accused from establishing communication with the minor survivor in any form in Pocso Act cases has been invoked for the first time in Vellore district.

In the case registered last month at Ariyur police station under Section 3 of the TNPHW Act and other provisions, the victim’s mother had approached the Tahsildar of Anaicut Taluk recently, seeking the protection order to ensure her child’s safety from the accused who has already been arrested by the police.

Following the petition, the Tahsildar conducted a detailed inquiry, questioning both the complainant and the accused. Based on the police verification report and the findings of the inquiry, the Executive Magistrate invoked Section 7C of the TNPHW Act and issued a protection order against the accused.

The first such restraining order under the Act was issued earlier this year in Villupuram district where a 19-year-old accused was barred from contacting a minor survivor.

The TNPHWA was amended in January 2025 to address growing concerns over digital and cyber threats to women’s safety. The amendment introduced a pioneering provision allowing the issuance of protection orders, which prohibit the accused from attempting to communicate with the victim in any form, including electronic means. Violating this order is now a punishable offence, attracting imprisonment of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 lakh, police officials said.